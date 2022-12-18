North Korea fires missiles in first test in a month

It came two days after it claimed to have performed a key test needed to build a more mobile, powerful intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the US mainland.
 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, walks around what it says a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on the launcher, at an undisclosed location in North Korea on March 24, 2022.

Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 08:21
Hyung-jin Kim, AP

North Korea has fired a pair of ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters in its first weapons test in a month.

South Korea’s military detected the launch of two North Korean ballistic missiles from its north-west Tongchangri area.

The missiles flew across the country toward its eastern waters, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

It said the missiles were fired about 50 minutes apart but gave no further details, like precisely what type of weapons North Korea fired and how far they flew.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said South Korea’s military has bolstered its surveillance posture and maintains a readiness in close coordination with the United States.

Japanese officials also said they spotted the two missile launches from North Korea.

Its coast guard said the missiles fired from North Korea fell in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, adding that both missiles landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The Tongchangri area is home to North Korea’s Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, where the country in past years launched satellite-carrying long-range rockets in what the UN called a disguised test of ICBM technology.

On Thursday, in the Sohae facility, North Korea also performed what it called the test of a “high-thrust solid-fuel motor” for a new strategic weapon, a development that experts say could allow it to possess a more mobile, harder-to-detect arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the US mainland.

