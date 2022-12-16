Thousands march through Brussels to demand action on energy prices and inflation

The protest backed by the country’s three main unions affected public services throughout Belgium, especially rail and subway systems in and around the capital and Brussels international airport.
Union workers wear Christmas caps and wave balloons during a demonstration in Brussels (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
Fri, 16 Dec, 2022 - 11:55
Associated Press Reporter

More than 15,000 demonstrators have braved the bitter cold in Brussels to call for more measures to shield them from high energy prices – and better pay to counter runaway inflation.

With people increasingly under pressure from high prices, the unions demanded pay increases at a time when companies such as energy giants are making massive profits. They want a freeze in energy prices and increased taxation on capital.

Union workers light flares and wave banners during a demonstration in Brussels (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

“We won’t stop unless workers get what they deserve,” the unions said in a statement.

Police estimated the crowd walking in freezing temperatures through the capital at 16,500.

