Russia launches ‘major missile attack’ on Ukrainian energy facilities

Russia has launched a “major missile attack” on Ukrainian energy facilities and infrastructure with explosions reported in at least three cities.
Local authorities reported blasts in the capital, Kyiv, southern Kryvyi Rih and north-eastern Kharkiv as authorities sounded air raid alarms across the country warning of a new devastating barrage of the Russian strikes that have occurred intermittently since mid-October.
Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that the city is without electricity.
The strikes targeting energy infrastructure have been part of a new Russian strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians into submission after several key battlefield losses by Russian forces in recent months.