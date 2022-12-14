Boy, 6, becomes fourth child to die in frozen lake tragedy

A six-year-old boy has become the fourth child to die after falling into an icy lake in Solihull.

The youngster had been fighting for his life in hospital since the incident at Babbs Mill Lake, Solihull, near Birmingham, on Sunday.

Police announced the deaths of three other boys, aged eight, 10, and 11, on Monday.

West Midlands Police said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy.

“We cannot comprehend the enormity of the pain they must feel and our hearts go out to them.

“Specialist officers remain in contact with the family and we will issue further information as soon as we can.

“The searches have been completed and the scene of the incident at the lake will be lifted this evening.”

Police on the lake at Babbs Mill Park (Jacob King/PA)

On Wednesday, staff from nearby John Henry Newman Catholic College and Kingshurst Primary School both spent a few minutes looking at the flowers and reading messages on cards including heartfelt tributes to the “Babbs Mill Boys”.

Earlier this week, relatives paid tribute to one of the youngsters, 10-year-old Jack Johnson, who is reported to have been trying to save others who fell into the water, and in a social media post, thanked members of the community for their support.

Flowers and tributes near to Babbs Mill Park (Jacob King/PA)

Several other tributes had cards dedicated to Jack while others paid tribute to another boy by name, saying: “To Thomas, The world will not be same without you” and “Thomas, rest in peace. Love from Earl”.

Among the dozens of teddy bears was one with the message: “RIP beautiful angels.”

More details have emerged about the rescuers, who included members of the public and police officers, including a new officer who suffered mild hypothermia after trying to punch through the ice in order to get the boys out as quickly as possible.

Rich Cooke, chairman of West Midlands Police Federation, told The Telegraph the officer was a student officer in his early 20s, who had been on one of his first operational rotations.

Mr Cooke described him as “an absolute hero” who was currently on days off but would be back on shift later this week.

He said all the police who arrived at the scene had “tried to help in whatever way they could”.