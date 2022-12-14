MEP at heart of EU corruption case to remain in custody

MEP at heart of EU corruption case to remain in custody
Greek politician and former European Parliament Vice-President Eva Kaili, right (European Parliament via AP/PA)
Wed, 14 Dec, 2022 - 16:50
Samuel Petrequin and Lorne Cook, Associated Press

A Greek European politician charged with corruption in an alleged plot by a Gulf country that is tarnishing EU institutions will stay in detention until at least next week after her hearing by a judge was postponed, judicial officials said.

Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili, whose term in office was terminated this week by fellow politicians, had been set to appear on Wednesday before a judge in Brussels alongside three other people who have been arrested in connection with the case.

Kaili’s lawyer, Andre Risopoulos, said her hearing was rescheduled to December 22. He declined to give further details. Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office confirmed the new date, when a judge will decide on whether to remand her in custody.

Police have now conducted more than 20 raids, mostly in Belgium but also in Italy, as part of a probe into alleged bribery for political favours.

Roberta Metsola, President of European Parliament, centre, meets the presidents of political groups in a special meeting to decide the impeachment of the now former vice president Eva Kaili (Jean-Francois Badias/AP/PA)

Prosecutors said in a statement they suspect that people “in political and/or strategic positions within the European Parliament were paid large sums of money or offered substantial gifts to influence Parliament’s decisions”.

Prosecutors have charged four people, including Kaili, with corruption, participation in a criminal group and money laundering.

Belgian authorities have not identified the Gulf country suspected of offering cash or gifts to officials at the parliament, but several members of the assembly and some Belgian media have linked the investigation to the soccer World Cup host, Qatar.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that EU relations with any foreign country implicated in the bribery would be affected were it confirmed.

“Trying to influence our decision-making with bribery, if that would be confirmed that it is the case, that it is related to certain countries, I would not see how it would not have consequences in the relation,” he said.

“First of all the mistake is with the persons that let themselves be bribed. Let’s be clear on that. But it’s not only them. There’s always two sides to this.”

Investigators have seized hundreds of thousands of euros at the homes of officials, according to Belgian prosecutors.

Mr De Croo added that the scandal is proof there is a need for “more scrutiny and more transparency in the European Parliament”.

“We are a partner of the president, Roberta Metsola, to improve the functioning and to bring more transparency and to really go to the bottom of the investigation that is taking place,” he said.

More in this section

Bulgaria Government Bulgarian parliament rejects proposed government
Russia Ukraine war Ukraine: Russian strikes thwarted but wreckage hits buildings
Migrant Channel crossing incidents Four people dead after migrant boat capsizes in Channel
ParliamentPlace: International
Pharmacist Zhu Qianqian prepares medication for a customer at a pharmacy in Beijing on Wednesday as China’s National Health Commission scaled down its daily COVID-19 report (Dake Kang/AP/PA)

China to stop reporting asymptomatic Covid cases in further shift

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.252 s