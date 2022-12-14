Young boy and his mother dead as tornado destroys their home in Louisiana

A home after a possible tornado near Decatur, Texas (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News/AP)
Wed, 14 Dec, 2022 - 11:53
Jamie Stengle and Stephen Groves, Associated Press

A storm in the US spawned tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana – where two deaths were reported – and sparked blizzard-like conditions in the Great Plains.

A young boy, aged around five or six, was found dead in the Pecan Farms area of Keithville, Louisiana, where this home was destroyed on Tuesday after a tornado hit about 10 miles from Shreveport, and his mother’s body was body was found nearby under debris, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office said early on Wednesday.

Emergency service workers were searching the area but no one else had been reported missing, the sheriff’s office said.

A large tree is left uprooted alongside a damaged gazebo in the backyard of Randy Popiel after a possible tornado in Grapevine, Texas (Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News/AP)

Five tornadoes were confirmed across north Texas as of Tuesday afternoon based on video and eyewitness reports, but potentially a dozen may have occurred, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, Texas, reported.

Dozens of homes and businesses were damaged by the line of thunderstorms, and several people were hurt in the suburbs and counties stretching north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Over 1,000 flights in and out of area airports were delayed, and over 100 were cancelled, according to the tracking service FlightAware.

A damaged building after a tornado touched down in Wayne, Oklahoma (KOCO/AP)

The severe weather threat continued into Wednesday for Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, according to the Storm Prediction Centre in Norman, Oklahoma.

Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican (Domenico Stinellis/AP)

Pope urges ‘humble’ Christmas – with savings sent to Ukraine

