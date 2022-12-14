Young boy and his mother dead as tornado destroys their home in Louisiana

A storm in the US spawned tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana – where two deaths were reported – and sparked blizzard-like conditions in the Great Plains.

A young boy, aged around five or six, was found dead in the Pecan Farms area of Keithville, Louisiana, where this home was destroyed on Tuesday after a tornado hit about 10 miles from Shreveport, and his mother’s body was body was found nearby under debris, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office said early on Wednesday.