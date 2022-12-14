Lives feared lost after small boat incident in Channel

The Royal Navy, French navy, HM Coastguard and RNLI lifeboats are all involved in a major operation.
Lives feared lost after small boat incident in Channel
File photo: A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by the RNLI, following a small boat incident in the Channel (PA)
Wed, 14 Dec, 2022 - 09:37
David Hughes and Katie Boyden, PA

A number of fatalities are feared after an incident involving a small boat off the coast of Kent on Wednesday morning.

The Royal Navy, French navy, HM Coastguard and RNLI lifeboats are all involved in a major operation.

RNLI lifeboats were launched from Dover at 3.07am, followed by vessels from Ramsgate and Hastings.

Dover MP Natalie Elphicke said: “I am very saddened to hear that lives are feared to have been lost following a small boat tragedy in the English Channel this morning.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those involved.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “I am aware of a distressing incident in the Channel this morning and I am being kept constantly updated while agencies respond and urgently establish the full facts.

“My heartfelt thoughts are with all those involved.”

The Government said “all relevant agencies” are involved.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident in UK waters and all relevant agencies are supporting a co-ordinated response.

“Further details will be provided in due course.”

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Daily Life Russian drone strikes damage five buildings in Ukraine capital
Stornoway Airport Feature Coastguard launches search and rescue over small boat incident in the Channel
Australian police investigate extremist views of officer killers Australian police investigate extremist views of officer killers
RescuePlace: UKPlace: South East
Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican (Domenico Stinellis/AP)

Pope urges ‘humble’ Christmas – with savings sent to Ukraine

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.224 s