Lives feared lost after small boat incident in Channel

A number of fatalities are feared after an incident involving a small boat off the coast of Kent on Wednesday morning.

The Royal Navy, French navy, HM Coastguard and RNLI lifeboats are all involved in a major operation.

RNLI lifeboats were launched from Dover at 3.07am, followed by vessels from Ramsgate and Hastings.

Dover MP Natalie Elphicke said: “I am very saddened to hear that lives are feared to have been lost following a small boat tragedy in the English Channel this morning.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those involved.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “I am aware of a distressing incident in the Channel this morning and I am being kept constantly updated while agencies respond and urgently establish the full facts.

“My heartfelt thoughts are with all those involved.”

The Government said “all relevant agencies” are involved.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident in UK waters and all relevant agencies are supporting a co-ordinated response.

“Further details will be provided in due course.”