The reported blasts come as Ukraine has faced a barrage of Russian air strikes across the country, largely targeting infrastructure.
Kyiv mayor reports explosions in centre of Ukrainian capital

(Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Wed, 14 Dec, 2022 - 05:57
Associated Press Reporter

The mayor of Kyiv has reported multiple explosions in the Ukrainian capital for the first time in weeks.

Vitali Klitschko wrote in a post on Telegram that there were explosions in a central district of the capital that is home to many government agencies and buildings.

He said municipal teams were in place and more details were expected.

The reported blasts come as Ukraine has faced a barrage of Russian air strikes across the country, largely targeting infrastructure, in recent weeks as well as continued fighting along the front lines in the eastern and southern regions.

Servicemen watch as a bombed building is dismantled in the Kyiv region of Borodyanka (Andrew Kravchenko/AP)

It was not immediately clear what the targets were, or whether civilian, administrative or military sites were the aim.

US officials said on Tuesday the United States was poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to shoot down incoming Russian missiles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed Western leaders as recently as Monday to provide more advanced weapons to help his country in its war with Russia.

The Patriot would be the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to Ukraine to help repel Russian aerial attacks in the war between the countries that erupted with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

US officials also said last week that Moscow has been looking to Iran to resupply the Russian military with drones and surface-to-surface missiles.

Ukrainian authorities said that during the latest round of volleys on December 5, more than 60 of 70 strikes were intercepted by air defence systems.

Mr Klitschko said Ukrainian forces shot down 10 self-explosive drones over Kyiv and the region on Wednesday.

