Final two people missing after Jersey flats explosion named by family

Ken and Jane Ralph (Jersey Police)

Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 17:15
Katie Boyden, PA

The final two people missing following an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey have been identified.

The explosion destroyed the building in St Helier at around 4am on Saturday. So far, seven people have been confirmed as dead and two are missing.

Ken and Jane Ralph, aged 72 and 71 respectively, were named on Tuesday afternoon after the identities of seven others believed to be involved in the explosion were named on Monday.

The other seven people are Peter Bowler, 72, Raymond (Raymie) Brown, 71, Romeu and Louise De Almeida, 67 and 64, Derek and Sylvia Ellis, 61 and 73, and 63-year-old Billy Marsden.

Specialist rescue teams at the scene (Aaron Chown/PA)

The families of Mr and Mrs Ralph decided to release their names this afternoon as the recovery operation continues, States of Jersey Police said.

During a press release earlier on Tuesday, Jersey Police chief Robin Smith said: “The families are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

“The fatalities have not yet been formally identified. The Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) process must be carefully considered and managed in a dignified and compassionate way.

“Therefore, we are not yet able to confirm if the fatalities that have been found at the site correspond to the seven identities released by the missing Islanders families yesterday afternoon.”

The Viscount’s Office has confirmed that inquests will only be opened once the DVI process has been fully completed.

Death toll in Jersey island flats explosion rises to seven

JerseyPlace: UKPlace: South EastPlace: south west
