Richmond removes its last public Confederate monument
The statue of Confederate General AP Hill is to be removed from its current location in Richmond, Virginia (John C Clark/AP)
Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 15:14
Denise Lavoie, Associated Press

The city of Richmond – the capital of the Confederacy for most of the American Civil War – has removed its last public Confederate statue.

Richmond removed its other Confederate monuments amid the racial justice protests that followed George Floyd’s killing in 2020.

But efforts to remove the statue of Confederate General AP Hill, which sits in the middle of a busy intersection near a school where traffic accidents are frequent, were more complicated because the general’s remains were interred beneath it.

The statue was in the middle of a busy intersection in Richmond (John C Clark/AP)

It took just minutes to free the statue from the base on Monday morning, before a crane using yellow straps looped under the statue’s arms lifted it on to a bed of tyres on a flatbed truck.

The statue will be given to the Black History Museum and Cultural Centre of Virginia.

In September, lawyers for General Hill’s indirect descendants agreed that his remains would be moved to a cemetery in Culpeper, close to where he was born.

The statue of Confederate General AP Hill will be given to the Black History Museum and Cultural Centre of Virginia (John C Clark/AP)

But the plaintiffs argued that the ownership of the statue should be transferred to them. They hoped to move it to a battlefield, also in Culpeper, according to news outlets.

In October, news outlets reported that Circuit Court Judge David Eugene Cheek Sr had ruled that city officials – not the descendants – should decide where the statue goes next.

