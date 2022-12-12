Ukraine PM appeals for more military aid to counter Russia attacks

Ukraine’s prime minister has appealed for Patriot missile batteries and other hi-tech air defence systems to counter Russian attacks, as more shelling was reported on Monday in eastern regions where Moscow is trying to make battlefield gains.

Denys Shmyhal told French broadcaster LCI that Russia wants to swamp Europe with a new wave of Ukrainian refugees by targeting infrastructure that has caused power cuts and water shortages for millions during freezing winter weather.

The provision of Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine would mark a major advance in the kinds of air defence systems the West is sending to help the war-torn country defend itself from Russian aerial attack.

So far no country has offered them, although Germany has provided Patriot missiles to neighbouring Poland, its Nato ally.

Millions of Ukrainians have already fled the country since the Russian invasion started on February 24, and there are fears that many more could leave their homes during the winter.

Thousands of people have died and dozens of cities and towns across Ukraine have been reduced to rubble during the more than nine months of the Russian onslaught.

A woman passes an apartment building damaged by Russian shelling in Bakhmut (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

Ukraine also needs re-supplies of artillery shells and modern battle tanks, Mr Shmyhal said in an interview broadcast on Sunday night ahead of meetings in Paris this week to raise and co-ordinate more international aid for Ukraine.

The more than 1,000 Russian attacks on infrastructure since October are designed “to trigger another wave of migration toward Europe”, he insisted.

The Kremlin has said attacks on Ukraine’s energy supply system were in retaliation for what Moscow said was a Kyiv-orchestrated attack on the key, Russian-built bridge to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on the phone with US President Joe Biden on Sunday.

The American leader sought “to underscore ongoing US support for Ukraine’s defence as Russia continues its assaults on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure”, the White House said.

Repeated Russian strikes on infrastructure have left millions of Ukrainians without power, heating or water throughout the country.

Russian drone attacks near the Black Sea port of Odesa last weekend destroyed several energy facilities at once and left all customers except hospitals, maternity homes, boiler plants and pumping stations without power.

A man passes an unexploded shell in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with Russian troops, in the Donetsk region (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

Ukraine’s power provider, Ukrenergo, said on Monday that the situation in the country’s energy system has remained difficult after Russian attacks, particularly in Odesa.

To defend against further strikes, Mr Shmyhal reiterated previous Ukrainian calls for Patriot surface-to-air missiles = a highly sophisticated system that so far has not been forthcoming. He also asked for more of German and French air defence systems those countries have already supplied.

Ukraine needs large quantities of shells to respond like for like against Russian artillery, Mr Shmyhal said. Russia fires 50,000 to 70,000 shells per day at Ukrainian targets and “we need at least one third of that quantity every day”, he added.

Organisers of the conference in France say they are expecting more than 45 nations and 20 international institutions to take part.

A focus of the meeting will be rushing aid to Ukraine to meet its needs for water, power, food, health and transport during the tough winter months and sending a message to Moscow that the international community is standing by Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the European Union’s foreign ministers were also gathering in Brussels on Monday to discuss fresh sanctions to further punish Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

A hole in the roof of the Catholic cathedral caused by Russian shelling in Bakhmut (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney sharply condemned “deliberate targeting by Russia of civilians in terms of inflicting suffering on a broad population”.

He described Russia’s actions as “a crime, in terms of both aggression and a crime against humanity”.

“This is one country invading another,” he said. “Brutalising civilian populations in order to try and get its way, and I think the world has to try and take a stand against that.”

On Monday, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office said two civilians were killed and 10 others wounded in Russia’s shelling of the town of Hirnyk in the eastern Donetsk region.

“It was yet another Russian attack against civilians,” Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on his messaging app channel.

The eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions together make up the Donbas, an expansive industrial region bordering Russia that Russian President Vladimir Putin identified as a focus from the war’s outset and where Moscow-backed separatists have fought since 2014.

Russia in September unlawfully declared annexation of four Ukrainian regions – including Donbas – though it does not fully control them.

A man crosses the river on the debris of a damaged bridge in Bakhmut (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

The latest fighting has focused in Donbas, particularly around the city of Bakhmut, after Ukrainian forces recaptured the southern city of Kherson nearly a month ago. Mr Putin is now seeking to make visible gains.

Russia has shelled Kostiantynivka, and fighting is going on around Avdiivka, Мarinka and Krasnohorivka in the same area, Ukrainian officials said.

The Ukrainian governor of the Russia-occupied Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, said a Ukrainian strike on Kadiivka on Sunday hit a hotel that served as headquarters for the Wagner group, a Russian military contractor.

He claimed that hundreds of Russians were killed, a claim that could not be independently verified.

He also pointed to a difficult humanitarian situation in the village of Nevske, under Ukrainian control, where people live in basements following relentless Russian shelling.