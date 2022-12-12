‘Three attackers dead’ after assault on hotel in Kabul

‘Three attackers dead’ after assault on hotel in Kabul
Smoke rises from a hotel after an explosion and gunfire in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan (AP)
Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 13:11
Rahim Faiez, Associated Press

A hotel catering to foreign visitors in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul has been attacked – with three of the assailants killed – a Taliban official said.

Two foreign residents were hurt when they jumped out of windows to escape, said Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government’s spokesman.

Residents reported explosions and gunfire on Monday and photographs and video posted on social media showed smoke coming from the building.

Khalid Zadran, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief, said the attack lasted for several hours.

He said a “clean-up” operation was ongoing.

Taliban fighters are seen on the rooftop of a hotel during a gun battle in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan (AP)

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the regional affiliate of the so-called Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province and a rival of Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban — has increased its attacks since the Taliban takeover of the country last year.

A resident of the Shar-e Naw neighbourhood where the attack happened told the Associated Press (AP) he heard explosions and several gunshots.

He spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals from Taliban officials.

Taliban forces rushed to the area and blocked all roads leading to the site, he said.

Another resident in the Shar-e Naw neighbourhood told the AP a gun battle was still going on.

He said he and his family were staying inside their home about three blocks away from the attack site.

He also spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

More in this section

Hawaii Volcano Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano could be in final days
Babbs Mill Park incident Three children aged eight, 10 and 11 die after falling into icy lake in England 
Russia Fire Second Moscow shopping centre hit by fire
attackPlace: International
Iran has executed a second prisoner who was convicted of crimes committed during nationwide protests challenging the country’s theocracy, publicly hanging him from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others (Joerg Carstensen/dpa/AP)

Man publicly executed in Iran for alleged protest crimes

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.257 s