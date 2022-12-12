Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano could be in final days

The eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island continues to ease, scientists have said, reinforcing an earlier pronouncement that the mountain’s first flare-up for nearly 40 years might end soon.

“We have good news to report,” Ken Hon, the scientist in charge of the US Geological Survey (USGS) at the Hawaii Volcano Observatory, said during a briefing. “The eruption is still at an extremely low level at this point.”