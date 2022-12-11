300 skiing Santas, a Grinch and a tree take to slopes to spread Christmas cheer

Skiers dressed in Santa Claus outfits hit the slopes for charity at the Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine (Robert F Bukaty/AP)
Sun, 11 Dec, 2022 - 20:21
Associated Press Reporter

A bunch of Santa lookalikes in the US have taken to the ski slopes to spread some seasonal cheer.

More than 300 jolly ol’ elves – all dressed in red – dashed together down a mountain with white beards and Santa hats flapping in the breeze at the Sunday River ski resort in Maine.

A skiing Grinch and a skiing Christmas tree joined the party.

A skier dressed as the Grinch wearing a Santa Claus outfit at the Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

A skier dressed as a Christmas tree (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

Some of the 300 skiers registered for the annual charity ski run (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

It was not exactly a winter wonderland – there was little natural snow.

But the snow-making machines at Sunday River produced enough of the fluffy stuff for the annual tradition.

A skier dressed as Santa Claus skis for charity (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

Skiers dressed in Santa Claus outfits ride a chairlift (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

A skier dressed as Santa Claus (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

Santa Sunday has grown in popularity over more than two decades, raising 7,500 dollars (£6,100) this year for a local charity.

Specialist rescue teams at the scene of an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey. At least three people have died and a dozen are missing following the blast. Picture date: Sunday December 11, 2022.

Jersey explosion death toll rises to five with four more people feared missing

