300 skiing Santas, a Grinch and a tree take to slopes to spread Christmas cheer

A bunch of Santa lookalikes in the US have taken to the ski slopes to spread some seasonal cheer.
More than 300 jolly ol’ elves – all dressed in red – dashed together down a mountain with white beards and Santa hats flapping in the breeze at the Sunday River ski resort in Maine.
A skiing Grinch and a skiing Christmas tree joined the party.
It was not exactly a winter wonderland – there was little natural snow.
But the snow-making machines at Sunday River produced enough of the fluffy stuff for the annual tradition.
Santa Sunday has grown in popularity over more than two decades, raising 7,500 dollars (£6,100) this year for a local charity.