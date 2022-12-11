Several people thought to be in critical condition after being pulled from lake in UK

(PA)
Sun, 11 Dec, 2022 - 16:54
Rebecca Speare-Cole, PA

Several people are believed to be in a critical condition after being pulled from a lake in Solihull.

West Midlands Police said emergency services are at the scene of a “serious incident” at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst.

It added that a “number of people” have been pulled from the lake and are on their way to hospital.

The exact nature of in the incident has not been confirmed.

The force tweeted: “We are currently at the scene of a serious incident at Babbs Mill Park, Fordbridge Road, #Kingshurst, #Solihull.

“A number of people have been pulled from a lake and are being transported to hospital. They are believed to be in a critical condition.

“We are working with @WestMidsFire and @OFFICIALWMAS at the scene and will provide further updates in due course.”

Babbs Mill Park is a local nature reserve with a lake, river, wildflower grasslands and woodlands.

