Deadly fire ravages Moscow shopping centre

Deadly fire ravages Moscow shopping centre
Smoke rises from the OBI mall in Khimki (AP)
Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 12:17
AP Reporters

One man has died after a massive fire ravaged a shopping centre on Moscow’s north-western outskirts.

Authorities said the blaze at the OBI store, part of the Mega shopping centre in Khimki outside the Russian capital, was sparked by welding that apparently violated safety regulations.

The huge blaze erupted before the mall opened its doors to customers, engulfing the entire 183,000sq ft building.

Officials initially said arson may have been involved, but later said the fire was the result of unsafe welding.

A probe into the possible violation of safety rules has been launched.

More in this section

Russia Griner Brittney Griner returns home to US after Russian prisoner swap
Sri Lanka Extreme Weather Sri Lanka shuts schools as extreme weather brings pollution
New Zealand Ardern New Zealand’s leader says China has become ‘more assertive’
firePlace: International
Relatives and other protesters from the Roma community chant slogans outside the courthouse (AP)

House arrest for Greek police officer accused of shooting Roma teenager

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.277 s