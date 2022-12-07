Train collision in north-eastern Spain leaves 155 hurt

Train collision in north-eastern Spain leaves 155 hurt
Passengers and railway staff are seen at the scene of a train collision in Montcada i Reixac (Josep Jorge via AP)
Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 11:30
AP Reporters

Two trains have collided near Barcelona, leaving 155 people hurt, Spanish officials said.

Emergency services for Catalonia said that although three people were taken to medical centres, none of the passengers were considered to be seriously injured.

No further details on the nature of the injuries were given by officials.

Officials say that the collision occurred on a train line in Montcada i Reixac, a town just north of Barcelona.

Firefighters said that no passengers were trapped.

Ester Capella, the Catalan government’s representative in Madrid, told Spanish National Radio that officials are investigating the incident.

