Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French bulldogs gets 21 years

The man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French bulldogs has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after taking a plea deal, officials in the US said (PA)
Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 21:42
Stefanie Dazio, Associated Press

The man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French bulldogs has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after taking a plea deal, officials in the US said.

James Howard Jackson, one of three men and two accomplices who took part in the violent robbery, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said on Monday.

Jackson and the others drove around Hollywood, the city of West Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley on February 24 2021 “looking for French bulldogs”, prosecutors said previously.

The plea agreement holds Mr Jackson accountable for perpetrating a cold-hearted violent act and provides justice for our victim

Jackson shot Fischer during the robbery near Sunset Boulevard, when two of the dogs were taken. A nearby doorbell camera recorded the dog walker screaming, “oh, my God, I’ve been shot”, “help me” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest”.

Mr Fischer later called the violence a “very close call with death”. The dogs were returned several days later by a woman also charged in the crime.

He also admitted an allegation of inflicting great bodily injury and to a prior strike, the district attorney’s office said.

“The plea agreement holds Mr Jackson accountable for perpetrating a cold-hearted violent act and provides justice for our victim,” the office said in a statement.

