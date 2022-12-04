Flash flood kills nine at church gathering in South Africa

Flash flood kills nine at church gathering in South Africa
Rescuers carry the body of a flood victim retrieved from the Jukskei river in Johannesburg (AP)
Sun, 04 Dec, 2022 - 17:00
Mogomotsi Magome, Associated Press

At least nine people have died and eight others are missing after they were swept away by a flash flood along a river in Johannesburg, rescue officials in South Africa have said.

Two bodies were recovered on Saturday and a further seven bodies were found when the rescue mission resumed on Sunday morning.

The dead and missing were all part of a congregation conducting religious rituals along the Jukskei river on Saturday, according to officials.

Rescue workers search the Jukskei river (AP)

Rescue teams are conducting interviews with some of the people who survived or were rescued to establish exactly how many people have been accounted for.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said on Sunday that officials continually warned residents about the dangers of conducting rituals along the river.

“We have been receiving a lot of rain on the city of Johannesburg in the last three months and most of the river streams are now full. Our residents, especially congregants who normally practice these kinds of rituals, will be tempted to go to these river streams,” he told a news briefing.

“Our message for them is to exercise caution as and when they conduct these rituals.”

Congregations often gather to conduct church rituals including cleansing and baptism along the Jukskei river, which runs along many townships including Alexandra in the east of Johannesburg.

More in this section

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six-month mission Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six-month mission
Russia Dead Seals 1,700 dead seals found along Russia’s Caspian coast
OPEC Oil Prices Opec maintains oil targets amid uncertainty over Russian sanctions
FloodPlace: International
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to the media after leaving an African National Congress meeting in Johannesburg (AP)

South African president awaits party decision on his fate

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.216 s