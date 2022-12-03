FedEx driver arrested after ‘confessing to kidnap and murder of girl, seven’

FedEx driver arrested after ‘confessing to kidnap and murder of girl, seven’
Tanner Lynn Horner (Wise County Sheriff’s Office/AP)
Sat, 03 Dec, 2022 - 20:05
Associated Press reporters

A FedEx delivery driver has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a seven-year-old girl he allegedly kidnapped after delivering to her Texas home.

Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, confessed and told authorities where to find Athena Strand’s body, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said.

The youngster was found dead two days after being reported missing.

Horner remained in jail on Saturday.

At a press conference on Friday, Mr Akin said a tip led authorities to Horner, who was a stranger to the girl’s family.

Words cannot describe our shock and sorrow surrounding this tragic event

“We really can’t get into the content of the confession, but I will say we have a confession,” Mr Akin said.

Athena’s stepmother reported her missing from the family home, near Paradise on the north-western outskirts of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, on Wednesday.

Her body was found near the town of Boyd, about six miles south-east of Paradise, a town of about 475 people, Mr Akin said.

James Dwyer, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas field office, said FedEx co-operated with investigators.

FedEx said in a statement it is working with law enforcement agencies investigating the case.

“Our thoughts are with the family of Athena Strand during this most difficult time,” the statement said.

“Words cannot describe our shock and sorrow surrounding this tragic event.”

More in this section

Russia Oil Price Cap Russia rejects 60 dollar-per-barrel cap on its oil and warns of cut-offs
Virus Outbreak China China further eases Covid curbs following protests
Hawaii Volcano Volcanic lava approaches key road on Hawaii’s Big Island
StrandPlace: International
Soldiers arrive in Soyapango, El Salvador (Salvador Melendez/AP)

El Salvador seals off town as 10,000 police officers and soldiers hunt for gang

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.212 s