Man charged in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff

Houston police announced on Friday that Patrick Xavier Clark has been charged with murder in connection with Takeoff’s death.
Man charged in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff
Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)
Fri, 02 Dec, 2022 - 20:45
Lekan Oyekanmi, Associated Press

Police have charged a 33-year-old man following the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff, who was killed last month outside a bowling alley in the US city of Houston, Texas.

Houston police announced on Friday that Patrick Xavier Clark has been charged with murder in connection with Takeoff’s death.

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

The 28-year-old musician was one of three people police said were shot outside the downtown bowling alley around 2.30am on November 1, when a dispute erupted as about 40 people were leaving a private party at the alley.

Police have said another man and a woman suffered non-life threatening gunshot injuries during the shooting, in which at least two people opened fired.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the day after the shooting that Takeoff was “well respected,” and there was “no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time.”

Migos’ record label, Quality Control, mourned Takeoff’s death in a statement posted on Instagram that attributed it to “senseless violence”.

Fans and other performers, including Drake and Justin Bieber, celebrated Takeoff’s musical legacy in a memorial service last month in Atlanta.

Takeoff, Quavo and Offset from Migos performing at the Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park in London (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Migos first broke through with the massive hit Versace in 2013. They had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, though Takeoff was not on their multi-week number one hit Bad and Boujee, featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

They put out a trilogy of albums called Culture, Culture II and Culture III, with the first two hitting number one on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Takeoff and Quavo released a joint album Only Built For Infinity Links just weeks before his death.

Read More

Kanye West’s Twitter account suspended after violating platform policy

More in this section

Israel Palestinians Palestinian killed as fatal shots are caught on video
Russia Oil Price Cap EU backs 60 dollar-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
Russia Ukraine War Russia rejects pullout from Ukraine as condition for talks
MigosDigitalPlace: International
Former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden has been given a Russian passport (AP Photo/Armando Franca/PA)

Whistleblower Snowden receives Russian passport as he takes citizenship oath

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.224 s