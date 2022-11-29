Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin goes on trial over Ukraine war criticism

Russian opposition activist and former municipal deputy of the Krasnoselsky district Ilya Yashin stands in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Yashin, one of the few prominent opposition figures to have remained in the country amid an intensifying crackdown on dissent was arrested in June in a Moscow park and later was charged with spreading false information about the Russian military — a new criminal offense for which he faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 12:43
Associated Press reporters

A court in Moscow has opened the trial of a prominent Russian opposition figure who faces charges stemming from his criticism of the Kremlin’s action in Ukraine.

Ilya Yashin, one of the few Kremlin critics to have remained in the country amid an intensifying crackdown on dissent, has been in custody since his arrest in July.

He was charged with spreading false information about the military — a new offence added to the country’s criminal law after President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine.

Mr Yashin faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Ilya Yashin in court in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

The charges relate to a YouTube livestream video in which he talked about Ukrainians being killed in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha. He rejects the charges as politically motivated.

Speaking on Tuesday during his trial at Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court, Mr Yashin argued that his case has been fabricated and “has all the markings of illegal political persecution”.

He noted that in the video he cited Russian official sources along with Ukrainian statements to give his audience an objective view.

Place: International
Chinese security personnel walk past a junction near the site of protest the day before in Beijing, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Chinese authorities eased some anti-virus rules but affirmed their severe “zero COVID” strategy Monday after protesters demanded President Xi Jinping resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Students sent home and police on patrol as China curbs Covid protests

READ NOW

