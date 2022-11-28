Great Barrier Reef ‘should be on heritage danger list’

Great Barrier Reef ‘should be on heritage danger list’
(PA)
Mon, 28 Nov, 2022 - 15:42
Associated Press Reporter

A United Nations-backed mission is recommending that the Great Barrier Reef be added to the list of endangered World Heritage sites.

The body says that without “ambitious, rapid and sustained” climate action, the world’s largest coral reef is in peril.

The warning came in a report published on Monday following a 10-day mission to the reef last March by officials from Unesco and the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The reef, a living place of immense variety and beauty on the north east coast of Australia, has been on Unesco’s World Heritage List since 1981.

Australia’s federal government and Queensland’s regional authorities should adopt more ambitious emission reduction targets, in line with international efforts to limit future warming to 1.5C since pre-industrial times, according to the report.

Feedback from officials at the Australian federal level and regional authorities will also be reviewed before Unesco, the UN’s Paris-based cultural agency, makes any official proposal to the World Heritage committee.

The report is damning about recent efforts to stop mass bleaching and prevent pollution from contaminating the reef’s natural waters, saying they have not been fast nor effective enough. Uncurbed emissions lead to increased water acidity, which can be toxic.

The report recommends more money be found to increase the water quality and stop the site’s decline.

More in this section

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano starts to erupt Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano starts to erupt
Small Plane Crash Maryland Two rescued from plane caught in power lines
Monkeypox virus Monkeypox renamed ‘because of racism’
UnescoDigitalPlace: International
(Matt Rourke/AP)

Buffalo gunman pleads guilty over racist supermarket massacre

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.22 s