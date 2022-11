Monkeypox renamed ‘because of racism’

Global health experts are to rename monkeypox after “racism and stigmatising language” emerged following the latest outbreak.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the disease will be referred to as “mpox” as its preferred term.

Both names will be used simultaneously while the term “monkeypox” is phased out.

The international health body said in a statement: “When the outbreak of monkeypox expanded earlier this year, racist and stigmatising language online, in other settings and in some communities was observed and reported to WHO.

“Following a series of consultations with global experts, WHO will begin using a new preferred term ‘mpox’ as a synonym for monkeypox. Both names will be used simultaneously for one year while ‘monkeypox’ is phased out.”

WHO is responsible for naming new diseases and “very exceptionally” will rename existing conditions.

Human monkeypox was first given its name in 1970. The virus that causes the disease was discovered in captive monkeys in 1958.

Common signs of infection include the development of a new rash, fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes.