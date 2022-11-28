Monkeypox renamed ‘because of racism’

WHO is responsible for naming new diseases and “very exceptionally” will rename existing conditions
Monkeypox renamed ‘because of racism’

Both names will be used simultaneously while the term “monkeypox” is phased out. File Picture: (Brian WJ Mahy/PA

Mon, 28 Nov, 2022 - 13:22
Ella Pickover, PA Health Correspondent

Global health experts are to rename monkeypox after “racism and stigmatising language” emerged following the latest outbreak.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the disease will be referred to as “mpox” as its preferred term.

Both names will be used simultaneously while the term “monkeypox” is phased out.

The international health body said in a statement: “When the outbreak of monkeypox expanded earlier this year, racist and stigmatising language online, in other settings and in some communities was observed and reported to WHO.

“Following a series of consultations with global experts, WHO will begin using a new preferred term ‘mpox’ as a synonym for monkeypox. Both names will be used simultaneously for one year while ‘monkeypox’ is phased out.”

WHO is responsible for naming new diseases and “very exceptionally” will rename existing conditions.

Human monkeypox was first given its name in 1970. The virus that causes the disease was discovered in captive monkeys in 1958.

Common signs of infection include the development of a new rash, fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes.

More in this section

Small Plane Crash Maryland Two rescued from plane caught in power lines
Russia Ukraine War Ukraine prepares for more attacks as West plans humanitarian aid
Scientists discover new kind of seaweed 100m below surface in Antarctica Scientists discover new kind of seaweed 100m below surface in Antarctica
MonkeypoxHealthPlace: UK
Mauna Loa is seen from the Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area off Saddle Road on the Big Island of Hawaii (Megan Moseley/AP/PA)

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano starts to erupt

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.232 s