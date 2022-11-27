Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden’s first state dinner

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden’s first state dinner
Jon Batiste will perform at President Joe Biden’s first White House state dinner on Thursday, highlighting long-standing ties between the United States and France (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/PA)
Sun, 27 Nov, 2022 - 19:38
Darlene Superville, Associated Press

Musician Jon Batiste will perform at President Joe Biden’s first White House state dinner on Thursday, highlighting long-standing ties between the United States and France and honouring President Emmanuel Macron.

“An artist who transcends generations, Jon Batiste’s music inspires and brings people together,” said Vanessa Valdivia, a spokesperson for First Lady Jill Biden, whose office is overseeing dinner preparations.

“We’re thrilled to have him perform at the White House for the first state dinner of the Biden-Harris administration,” Valdivia said.

Batiste, 36, most recently was bandleader and musical director of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, leaving the broadcast after a seven-year run.

He won five Grammy awards earlier this year, including for album of the year for We Are.

Batiste composed music, consulted on and arranged songs for Pixar’s animated film Soul.

He won a Golden Globe for the music alongside Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails. The trio also earned the Academy Award for best original score.

More in this section

Iraq-Corruption Iraq probe recovers part of 2.5 billion dollars embezzled from tax office
March for Freedom rally ‘Leaders have gone silent’: Malala calls for UK to help oppressed Afghan women
South-east London fatal stabbings Murders of two 16-year-old boys a mile apart are linked, say police
BatisteDigitalPlace: International
COP27 Conflict Food Insecurity

Yemen signs billion dollar aid package with UAE-based fund

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.247 s