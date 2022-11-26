Two 16-year-old boys stabbed to death in London

Detectives are investigating whether there is a link between the two killings which are believed to have happened at around the same time.
Two 16-year-old boys stabbed to death in London

A police spokesman said officers were called at around 5.10pm on Saturday to reports of people injured in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood and Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead.

Sat, 26 Nov, 2022 - 22:53
PA

Two 16-year-old boys have been stabbed to death in two locations around a mile apart in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detectives are investigating whether there is a link between the two killings which are believed to have happened at around the same time.

A Metropolitan police spokesman said officers were called at around 5.10pm on Saturday to reports of people injured in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood and Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead.

At both scenes they found a 16-year-old who had been stabbed. They were pronounced dead later.

More in this section

Doddie Weir File Photo Doddie Weir: What is motor neurone disease?
Italy Landslide One dead and 12 missing after landslide on Italian island
Russia Ukraine War Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city
Belarus Foreign Minister

Belarus foreign minister dies at 64

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.245 s