Two 16-year-old boys stabbed to death in London

Two 16-year-old boys have been stabbed to death in two locations around a mile apart in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.
Detectives are investigating whether there is a link between the two killings which are believed to have happened at around the same time.
A Metropolitan police spokesman said officers were called at around 5.10pm on Saturday to reports of people injured in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood and Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead.
At both scenes they found a 16-year-old who had been stabbed. They were pronounced dead later.