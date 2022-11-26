At least eight dead in landslide on Italian island

At least eight dead in landslide on Italian island

Italian Vice Premier Matteo Salvini confirn=med the deaths on Saturday afternoon. File picture: Riccardo Antimiani/ANSA via AP

Sat, 26 Nov, 2022 - 12:02
Associated Press Reporter

A landslide triggered by a storm on the southern Italian island of Ischia has killed at least eight people, Italian Vice Premier Matteo Salvini said.

The news agency ANSA reported that at least 10 buildings had collapsed and more people are missing, including at least three children.

At least 100 people were stranded in isolated parts of the island, and the mayor urged people to stay at home.

Firefighters were working on rescue efforts. Reinforcements were being sent from nearby Naples, but were encountering difficulties in reaching the island either by motorboat or helicopter due to the weather.

