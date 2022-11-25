Indonesia earthquake toll reaches 310 as more bodies are found

More than 1,400 rescuers have been searching through the rubble since the magnitude 5.6 quake, which injured more than 2,000 people.
Indonesia earthquake toll reaches 310 as more bodies are found
A man walks on the rubble of houses in a neighbourhood heavily affected by Monday’s earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia (Rangga Firmansyah/AP)
Fri, 25 Nov, 2022 - 14:07
Achmad Ibrahim, Associated Press

The death toll from an earthquake which struck Indonesia’s Java island has risen to 310 after rescuers found more bodies under landslides, an official said.

At least 24 people are still missing.

In devastated towns in western Java, residents gathered near badly damaged mosques for Friday prayers.

Others held prayers along with rescuers between the tents at evacuation centres.

Bodies were recovered on Friday in two areas of the mountainous Cianjur district, where landslides triggered by Monday’s earthquake brought tonnes of mud, rocks and broken trees, said Henri Alfiandi, chief of the National Search and Rescue Agency.

Rescuers search for victims at the site where an earthquake-triggered landslide hit in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)

More than 1,400 rescuers have been searching through the rubble since the magnitude 5.6 quake, which injured more than 2,000 people.

The head of the National Disaster Management Agency, Suharyanto, who uses one name, said rescuers will search until rebuilding begins.

“We will do it up to the last person. There is no reduction whatsoever, in strength, enthusiasm, or the equipment,” Suharyanto said.

He said distribution of food and other aid is improving and reaching more people in 110 evacuation locations.

The disaster agency said the earthquake damaged at least 56,000 houses and displaced at least 36,000 people.

Hundreds of public facilities were destroyed, including 363 schools.

An earthquake of that strength would not typically cause such serious damage, but Monday’s quake was shallow and shook a densely populated area lacking earthquake-resistant infrastructure.

Indonesia is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin known as the Ring Of Fire.

Read More

Nato vows to help Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’

More in this section

Virus Outbreak China Supermarket shelves empty in Beijing as city rushes Covid quarantine centres
Booster Covid vaccinations Universal flu vaccine could be ready for human use in two years – expert
Russia Ukraine War Europe works to help Ukraine keep the heat and lights on
quakePlace: International
Climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a demonstration by youth-led organisation Auroras in Stockholm, Sweden (Christine Ohlsson/TT News Agency/AP)

Thunberg joins march as Swedish activists sue state over its climate policies

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.231 s