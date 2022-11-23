Sturgeon 'disappointed' after Supreme Court rules against Scottish indyref2

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “disappointed” by the ruling of the UK Supreme Court, but claimed the decision “makes (the) case for Indy”.

The UK’s highest court has ruled that the Scottish Parliament cannot legislate for a second independence referendum without Westminster’s consent.

Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that while she was “disappointed” by the decision, she would “respect ” the ruling the court had made.

The Scottish First Minister added that the “ruling of @UKSupremeCourt – it doesn’t make law, only interprets it”.

She stated: “A law that doesn’t allow Scotland to choose our own future without Westminster consent exposes as myth any notion of the UK as a voluntary partnership & makes case for Indy.”

2/ Scottish democracy will not be denied.

Today’s ruling blocks one route to Scotland’s voice being heard on independence - but in a democracy our voice cannot and will not be silenced.

I'll make a full statement later this morning - tune in around 11.30am — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 23, 2022

The case was brought to the court after Ms Sturgeon set out plans to hold a second vote on independence on October 19, 2023.

But Supreme Court president Lord Reed said on Wednesday: “The Scottish parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence.”

It means the Scottish Government’s top law officer, the Lord Advocate, will not be able to clear the Bill for passage through the Scottish Parliament.

Dorothy Bain KC had referred the Scottish Independence Referendum Bill to the court, seeking its decision on whether Holyrood had the competence to pass the legislation.

The UK government, which is opposed to a second vote on independence, said it is “obvious” that the Bill relates a matter reserved to Westminster.

Its legal representative, James Eadie KC, also argued that the Bill was at too early a stage for the court to issue a ruling on.

In response to the Supreme Court ruling, SNP MP Hannah Bardell said: “The question remains of how this can, in any way, be a voluntary union.

“It’s clearly not.”