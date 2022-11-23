Strike on Ukrainian maternity hospital kills newborn baby

The child’s mother and a doctor were pulled alive from the rubble in the city of Vilniansk, Ukrainian authorities said
Strike on Ukrainian maternity hospital kills newborn baby
Ukrainian army fires a captured Russian tank T-80 at the Russian position in Donetsk (Libkos via AP)
Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 09:07
AP Reporters

A newborn baby has been killed in an overnight rocket attack on that struck a hospital maternity ward in southern Ukraine.

The child’s mother and a doctor were pulled alive from the rubble in the city of Vilniansk, Ukrainian authorities said.

The region’s governor said the rockets were Russian.

The strike adds to the gruesome toll suffered by hospitals and other medical facilities as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its tenth month.

Patients and staff at health facilities have been in the firing line from the outset, including an air strike on March 9 that destroyed a maternity hospital in the now-occupied port city of Mariupol.

