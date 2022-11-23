Britain sending helicopters to Ukraine ‘for first time’ since war began

(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 06:04
Alana Calvert, PA

The British ministry of defence has announced it will send helicopters to Ukraine for the first time since the war began.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace said it will be the first time piloted aircraft were sent to the war-torn nation since Russia’s invasion.

According to the BBC, three former Sea King helicopters will be provided. The first of which has already arrived in Ukraine.

Mr Wallace, who made the announcement from Oslo where he is meeting allies to discuss ongoing military support for Kyiv, added that the UK will also send an additional 10,000 artillery rounds.

It comes after British prime minister Rishi Sunak used a visit to the Ukrainian capital to set out a new £50m package of defence aid which included 125 anti-aircraft guns and equipment to counter Iranian-supplied drones.

#UkrainePlace: UK
