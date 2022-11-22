No court for man charged after Britain's Prince Andrew ‘heckled’ during procession

The incident occurred as Andrew walked in the procession as it made its way from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to St Giles’ Cathedral on September 12.
A service took place at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh (Russell Cheyne/PA)

Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 14:25
Lucinda Cameron, PA Scotland

A man charged with breach of the peace after Britain's Prince Andrew was allegedly heckled as he walked behind his mother, Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will not face court, prosecutors have said.

The 22-year-old was arrested after the incident, which occurred as Andrew walked in the procession as it made its way from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to St Giles' Cathedral on September 12.

The Crown Office said the case has been dealt with “by way of an offer of an alternative to prosecution”.

A spokesman said: “The procurator fiscal received a report concerning a 22-year-old male in connection with an alleged incident on September 12, 2022.

“After full and careful consideration of all facts and circumstances, the case was dealt with by way of an offer of an alternative to prosecution.”

The Queen’s coffin was carried into St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh for a service in the days following her death (Jane Barlow/PA)

Alternatives to prosecution can include warnings, work orders, fines and compensation orders, however the Crown Office said it could not say what alternative was used in this case.

Prosecutors also said no action will be taken at this time against a woman who held an anti-monarchy sign ahead of the accession proclamation of Britain's King Charles in Edinburgh.

The 22-year-old was arrested outside St Giles’ Cathedral on September 11.

The Crown Office said: “The procurator fiscal received a report relating to a 22-year-old female and an incident said to have occurred on September 11, 2022.

“After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, including the available admissible evidence, the procurator fiscal decided that there should be no proceedings taken at this time.

“The Crown reserves the right to proceed in the future if it is appropriate and in the public interest to do so.”

