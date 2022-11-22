Man charged with reckless homicide over Apple store crash

A number of people were struck by a 2019 Toyota 4Runner which crashed into the store’s plate glass window on Monday morning. The man who died was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey.
A driver is to be charged with reckless homicide after his SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one man and injuring at least 16 other people (Steven Senne/AP)

Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 14:20
Associated Press reporters

A driver is to be charged with reckless homicide after his SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one man and injuring at least 16 other people, authorities said on Tuesday.

Bradley Rein, 53, will be arraigned on Tuesday on a charge of reckless homicide by motor vehicle after an investigation by state and local police into the crash in Hingham, south-east of Boston, the Plymouth County district attorney’s office said.

Rein was arrested on Monday night and is to be arraigned in district court in Hingham, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. It is not yet clear whether he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

The damaged SUV is removed from the scene of the crash (Steven Senne/AP)

A number of people were struck by a 2019 Toyota 4Runner which crashed into the store’s plate glass window on Monday morning. The man who died was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey.

Apple released a statement saying it was “devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was on site supporting recent construction at the store.”

A gaping hole could be seen in the front window of the store, which opened about an hour before the crash, as first responders worked at the scene.

