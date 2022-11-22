Man charged with reckless homicide over Apple store crash

A driver is to be charged with reckless homicide after his SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one man and injuring at least 16 other people, authorities said on Tuesday.

Bradley Rein, 53, will be arraigned on Tuesday on a charge of reckless homicide by motor vehicle after an investigation by state and local police into the crash in Hingham, south-east of Boston, the Plymouth County district attorney’s office said.