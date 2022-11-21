One dead and 16 hurt as car crashes into front of Apple store

Emergency workers help injured shoppers after a car drove into an Apple store in Hingham (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger/AP)
Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 19:23
Associated Press reporters

One person died and 16 were hurt when a car crashed through the front window of an Apple shop in Massachusetts, authorities said.

Police are investigating but did not immediately say whether Monday’s smash is believed to be accidental.

Hingham police Chief David Jones would only say it is an active investigation.

The car’s driver was being interviewed.

“This morning was an unthinkable morning and people are trying to get through it and process what happened,” Plymouth district attorney Timothy Cruz said at a press conference.

“This investigation is active and ongoing,” he said, adding that a dark coloured car went through the shop’s plate glass window and hit multiple people.

A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and emergency service workers were at the scene after the crash at about 11am.

The store, which is in the Derby Street Shops, was scheduled to open about an hour before the crash.

