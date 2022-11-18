Sweden: Traces of explosives found at Baltic Sea pipelines

Sweden: Traces of explosives found at Baltic Sea pipelines
A release from Nord Stream 2 is seen on September 28 (Swedish coastguard/AP)
Fri, 18 Nov, 2022 - 10:27
Associated Press reporters

Swedish investigators found traces of explosives at the Baltic Sea site where two natural pipelines were damaged in an act of “gross sabotage”, the prosecutor leading Sweden’s preliminary investigation said.

Mats Ljungqvist of the Swedish Prosecution Authority said investigators carefully documented the area where the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines ruptured in September.

The parallel undersea pipelines run from Russia to Germany.

“Analysis carried out shows traces of explosives on several of the foreign objects that were found” at the site, Mr Ljungqvist said in a statement on Friday.

The prosecution authority said the preliminary investigation was “very complex and comprehensive” and further scrutiny would show whether anyone could be charged “with suspicion of crime”.

Investigators in Sweden, Denmark and Germany are looking into what happened.

Danish officials confirmed in October there was extensive damage to the pipelines caused by “powerful explosions”.

The leaks occurred in international waters but within the exclusive economic zones of Denmark and Sweden.

Investigators have not given indications of who they think may be responsible.

Nord Stream 1 carried Russian gas to Germany until Moscow cut off supplies at the end of August.

Nord Stream 2 never entered service as Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

More in this section

Breast cancer pill Radiotherapy ‘does not improve breast cancer survival after 30 years’
Obit Sex Worker Advocate Carol Leigh, activist who coined the term ‘sex work’, dies at 71
Insulin syringe draws insulin from insulin vial with glaucometer. World-first diabetes drug represents ‘a seismic shift’ in treatment
PipelinesPlace: International
Kyiv on Thursday November 17 2022 (John Leicester/AP)

Russian missile shot down over Kyiv ‘contained nuclear warhead dummy’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.294 s