Jailed British-Egyptian activist ‘has deteriorated severely’ since hunger strike

Jailed British-Egyptian activist ‘has deteriorated severely’ since hunger strike
Alaa Abd el-Fattah (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 14:16
Associated Press reporters

The family of jailed British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah said they have seen him and his condition has “deteriorated severely”.

The news was posted in a tweet by his sister, Mona Seif, after a visit to the Egyptian prison by his mother, aunt and other sister.

It was their first time seeing him in nearly a month.

Mr Abd El-Fattah is one of Egypt’s most prominent pro-democracy campaigners.

He had intensified a hunger strike and halted all calories and water at the start of the UN climate conference in Egypt this month, to draw attention to his case and those of other political prisoners.

Earlier this week, he told his family in handwritten notes that he had started drinking water and then ended the hunger strike.

More in this section

Jordan River Israel and Jordan agree to team up to save Jordan River
Qatar WCup Soccer Emmanuel Macron says World Cup in Qatar ‘should not be politicised’
Russia Ukraine War Russia launches new air strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and apartment buildings
activistPlace: International
Journalists watch on a large screen the verdict session in the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 trial at the high security court at Schiphol airport, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The Hague District Court, sitting at a high-security courtroom at Schiphol Airport, is passing judgment on three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine and the deaths of all 298 passengers and crew on board, against a backdrop of global geopolitical upheaval caused by Russia’s full-blown invasion of Ukraine in February and the nearly nine-month war it triggered. (AP Photo/Patrick Post)

Dutch court convicts three over downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.248 s