Jailed British-Egyptian activist ‘has deteriorated severely’ since hunger strike

The family of jailed British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah said they have seen him and his condition has “deteriorated severely”.
The news was posted in a tweet by his sister, Mona Seif, after a visit to the Egyptian prison by his mother, aunt and other sister.
It was their first time seeing him in nearly a month.
Mr Abd El-Fattah is one of Egypt’s most prominent pro-democracy campaigners.
He had intensified a hunger strike and halted all calories and water at the start of the UN climate conference in Egypt this month, to draw attention to his case and those of other political prisoners.
Earlier this week, he told his family in handwritten notes that he had started drinking water and then ended the hunger strike.