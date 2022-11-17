Russian missile strike hits Ukraine’s Odesa region

A Russian missile strike has hit Ukraine’s southern Odesa region for the first time in weeks, the regional governor said.
An infrastructure target was hit, Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram, warning of the threat of a “massive missile barrage on the entire territory of Ukraine”.
His statement came amid media reports of explosions in other parts of Ukraine and regional governors urging residents to stay in bomb shelters as the threat persists.
Thursday’s blast follows a huge barrage of Russian strikes on Tuesday that also resulted in a missile hitting Poland.