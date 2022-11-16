Man who killed six in Christmas parade gets life with no release

Man who killed six in Christmas parade gets life with no release
Darrell Brooks (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 23:57
Todd Richmond, Associated Press

A man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Milwaukee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of release.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment.

Each homicide count carried a mandatory life sentence, and the only uncertainty was whether Judge Dorow would allow Brooks to serve any portion of those sentences on extended supervision in the community, the state’s current version of parole.

She did not. Wisconsin does not have the death penalty.

On Tuesday, as Brooks’ victims gave impact statements to the court, almost all of them begged the judge to deliver the toughest sentence possible.

Chris Owens, whose mother was among those killed, told Brooks: “All I ask is you rot, and you rot slow.”

Brooks drove his red Ford Escape through the parade in downtown Waukesha on November 21, 2021, after getting into a fight with his ex-girlfriend.

Six people were killed, including an eight-year-old boy who was marching with his baseball team, as well as three members of a group known as the Dancing Grannies. Scores of others were injured.

