Council race in US town settled by two pieces of paper

Council race in US town settled by two pieces of paper
Timeen Adair, right, won a seat on the city council in Rogers City, Michigan, after a 616-616 tie with Brittany VanderWall (Julie Riddle/The Alpena News via AP)
Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 16:43
Associated Press Reporter

The election to fill a city council seat in a US town was settled by drawing two pieces of paper from a bowl, days after a 616-616 tie.

The new council member in Rogers City, Michigan, is Timeen Adair, whose paper said “elected”.

Brittany VanderWall’s paper said “not elected”.

There were hugs between the pair and no hard feelings, The Alpena News reported.

The people have spoken, and they said, ‘Eh, either one'

“I told people, either way, Rogers City wins,” Ms VanderWall said before the drawing.

Ms Adair said the Election Day tie meant the northern Michigan town, population 2,800, should be satisfied with both candidates.

“The people have spoken, and they said, ‘Eh, either one’,” Ms Adair said.

Ms VanderWall is already looking ahead to the next election.

“Congrats,” she told Ms Adair.

“Do good work. I’ll see you in two years.”

More in this section

Benjamin Mendy court case Jurors in Benjamin Mendy trial told not to take ‘moralistic’ approach to verdict
Nasa’s Artemis 1 rocket blasts off to the moon Nasa’s Artemis 1 rocket blasts off to the moon
Kenya Building Collapse Three killed as building collapses in Kenya’s capital
ElectionTieDigitalPlace: International
<p>Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, who died in a crash on the A46 near Leicester (Leicestershire Police/PA)</p>

TikTok influencer denies intending to hurt mother’s ex-lover before deadly crash

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.241 s