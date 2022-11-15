Two residential buildings in Kyiv hit by Russian missile strikes

The strikes followed air raid sirens in the capital and break what had been a period of comparative calm since previous waves of drone and missile attacks several weeks ago
Two residential buildings in Kyiv hit by Russian missile strikes
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko (Nariman El-Mofty/AP/PA)
Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 14:24
John Leicester, Associated Press

Ukrainian authorities reported waves of Russian airstrikes across the country on Tuesday, including attacks in Kyiv that left residential buildings in flames.

The barrage of strikes came as air raids alerts were issued across Ukraine.

They followed what have been days of euphoria in Ukraine after one of its biggest military successes so far of the nearly nine-month Russian invasion — the retaking last week of the southern city of Kherson.

Among regions where officials reported strikes were Lviv, in the west, and Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city in the northeast.

Kyiv’s mayor said strikes on Ukraine’s capital hit two residential buildings and that air defence units shot down other missiles.

Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram social media channel that medics and rescuers are being scrambled to the sites of the attacks.

The strikes followed air raid sirens in the capital and break what had been a period of comparative calm since previous waves of drone and missile attacks several weeks ago.

Ukraine’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, has described the Russian strikes today as Russia “spitting in the face” of those attending the G20 summit in Bali.

