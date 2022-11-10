Jailed British-Egyptian activist admitted to hospital

Jailed British-Egyptian activist admitted to hospital
Egypt’s leading pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah has been admitted to hospital (Nariman El-Mofty/AP)
Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 10:36
Associated Press Reporter

A British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist who is on hunger and water strike has been admitted to hospital amid growing concerns about his health, his family said.

Mona Seif, the sister of Alaa Abdel-Fattah, said that prison officials told her “medical intervention” has been initiated.

Mr Abdel-Fattah, 40, who is serving a five-year sentence on charges of disseminating false news, escalated his hunger strike earlier this week. He stopped drinking water on November 6, the day Egypt opened the UN Cop27 climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh.

He rose to fame during the 2011 pro-democracy uprisings that swept through the Middle East, toppling Egypt’s long-time president Hosni Mubarak.

He has spent the majority of the past decade behind bars with his detention becoming a symbol of the North African country’s return to autocratic rule.

World leaders and activists have repeatedly called for Egyptian authorities to release him.

More in this section

WCup Qatar Fan Village Qatar unveils World Cup fan village consisting of 6,000 cabins
Russia Ukraine War Milley 200,000 soldiers killed or wounded in Ukraine war, says US general
Emirates Boeing Emirates airline owner reports record-breaking profits
activistPlace: International
Waves crash on the shoreline along the Jensen Beach Causeway (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Hurricane Nicole batters Florida with 75mph winds and heavy rain

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.216 s