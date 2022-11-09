FW de Klerk’s Nobel Peace Prize medal stolen

FW de Klerk’s Nobel Peace Prize medal stolen
Former South African president FW de Klerk with his Nobel Peace Prize Gold Medal and Diploma, in Oslo in 1993 (Jon Eeg/Pool photo via AP)
Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 17:53
Mogomotsi Magome, Associated Press

Late former South African president FW de Klerk’s Nobel Peace Prize medal has been stolen from his home in Cape Town, his foundation confirmed.

Mr de Klerk, South Africa’s last president under apartheid, jointly received the prize with Nelson Mandela in 1993 for their roles in South Africa’s peaceful transition to democracy.

Mr Mandela became the country’s first black president in 1994 after serving 27 years in prison.

Former South African president FW de Klerk with his Nobel Peace Prize Gold Medal and Diploma in Oslo in 1993 (Jon Eeg/Pool photo via AP)

According to South African media reports, the theft of the medal took place at Mr de Klerk’s home in April, allegedly by a former worker there.

Other items, including jewellery, were reported stolen.

Mr de Klerk remained a controversial figure in South Africa until his death in 2021 and faced criticism for comments that apartheid was not a crime against humanity.

Before his death, he made a public apology.

