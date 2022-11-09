Russians to withdraw from city of Kherson

The announcement marks a major setback for Russia
Evacuees from Kherson gather upon their arrival at the railway station in Dzhankoi, Crimea, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (AP Photo)

Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 15:57
PA

Russia’s military has announced it is withdrawing from the western bank of the Dnieper River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, annexed by Moscow in September.

The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, reported to defence minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday that it was impossible to deliver supplies to the city of Kherson and other areas on the western bank.

Mr Shoigu agreed with his proposal to retreat and set up defences on the eastern bank.

The withdrawal from the city of Kherson is a major setback for Russia – it is the only regional capital Russian forces had seized during the eight-month war.

More to follow... 

