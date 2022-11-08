Rare pink diamond sells for £25 million at Geneva auction

Rare pink diamond sells for £25 million at Geneva auction
A Christie’s employee displays a pink diamond called The Fortune Pink of 18,18 carat, during a preview at Christie’s, in Geneva, Switzerland (Martial Trezzini/Keystone/AP)
Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 20:17
Associated Press reporters

A pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond billed as a rarity has sold at a Geneva auction for 28.4 million Swiss francs (£25 million), including fees and taxes – on the lower end of the expected range.

The Fortune Pink fancy vivid pink stone, said to be the largest of its kind and shape to go on the block, headlined Christie’s latest Geneva sale of jewellery.

It had been expected to fetch between £21.7 million and £30.3 million.

The auction house said an unidentified Asian buyer snapped it up.

The extraordinary Fortune Pink diamond sold in Geneva, with its auspicious 18.18 carat weight, which signifies prosperity in Asia, sadly didn’t bring the luck or uplift in fortunes many had hoped for

Max Fawcett, head of Christie’s jewellery department in Geneva, said the stone with a strong, saturated pink colour was mined in Brazil over 15 years ago.

He declined to identify its owner but described the diamond as “a true miracle of nature”.

Christie’s says the first pink diamonds recorded were found in India’s Golconda mines in the 16th century, before others turned up over the centuries in places like Africa, Australia, Brazil and Russia.

The pink stone’s auction followed a showroom tour in New York, Shanghai, Singapore and Taiwan before its arrival in Geneva.

Managing director Tobias Kormind of 77 Diamonds, an online diamond jeweller, called the sale price disappointing.

“The extraordinary Fortune Pink diamond sold in Geneva, with its auspicious 18.18 carat weight, which signifies prosperity in Asia, sadly didn’t bring the luck or uplift in fortunes many had hoped for,” he said.

He suggested the result could be reflection of a “shaky global economy” and other financial factors, which have been “giving rise to worries creeping in, even among the top echelon of wealthy buyers”.

The auction comes six months after Christie’s sold The Rock — a 228-carat egg-sized white diamond billed as the largest of its kind to go up for auction — for more than £18.85 million, including fees.

That was also at the low end of the expected range.

More in this section

Italy Migrants Italy allows more migrants off rescue ships as standoff eases
Lunar Eclipse In Pictures: Total lunar eclipse in North America and East Asia
Houston Shooting-Migos Murdered rapper Takeoff to be remembered at Atlanta celebration
DiamondPlace: International
Gavin Williamson walking in Westminster (PA)

British Cabinet Office Minister quits after mounting allegations against him become a ‘distraction’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.232 s