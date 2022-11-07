‘Putin’s chef’ admits interfering in US elections

Yevgeny Prigozhin, an entrepreneur known as “Putin’s chef” because of his catering contracts with the Kremlin, has admitted interfering in US elections and said he will continue to do so – confirming for the first time accusations he has been rejecting for years.

“We have interfered, are interfering and will continue to interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way,” he said in remarks posted on social media by his representatives.