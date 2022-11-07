Fire races up Dubai high-rise near world’s tallest building

Fire races up Dubai high-rise near world’s tallest building
A fire broke out at a 35-storey building near Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, on Monday (Jon Gambrell/AP)
Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 09:25
Associated Press reporters

A fire broke out in a 35-storey building near Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, on Monday morning.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries in the blaze, which had been extinguished by the time an Associated Press journalist reached the site.

Black char marks could be seen stretching up the high-rise apartment building, which is part of a series of towers called 8 Boulevard Walk by Emaar, the state-backed developer in the emirate.

The high-rise 8 Boulevard Walk, bottom right, shows fire damage with the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, seen behind it (Jon Gambrell/AP)

Dubai police and civil defence did not immediately acknowledge the blaze.

Emaar did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the city-state’s Dubai Media Office.

A series of fires in tall buildings in skyscraper-studded Dubai in recent years has revived questions about the safety of cladding and other materials used in the country.

On New Year’s Eve in 2015, a blaze raced through the Address Downtown, one of the most upmarket hotels and residences in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa.

More in this section

Biden and Trump to make final appeals ahead of crucial midterms Biden and Trump to make final appeals ahead of crucial midterms
Apple says iPhone supplies hit by coronavirus curbs in China Apple says iPhone supplies hit by coronavirus curbs in China
Cyprus Obit Archbishop Chrysostomos Cyprus’s outspoken Greek Orthodox Archbishop Chrysostomos II dies aged 81
firePlace: International
After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals are finally taking place (Patrick Semansky/AP)

What to watch in the high-stakes 2022 US midterm elections

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.235 s