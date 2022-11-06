Sunak ‘very disappointed’ in Matt Hancock for joining I’m A Celebrity

Sunak ‘very disappointed’ in Matt Hancock for joining I’m A Celebrity
Matt Hancock (PA)
Sun, 06 Nov, 2022 - 23:21
Laura Parnaby, PA

British prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he is “very disappointed” in his former Cabinet colleague Matt Hancock for joining I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Speaking on his way to Cop27 in Egypt, Mr Sunak said he supported the chief whip’s decision to suspend Mr Hancock from the Conservative Party, adding that he would not have time to watch the ITV show.

Mr Hancock, who represents West Suffolk, said he decided to enter the jungle to “go where the people are” rather than “sit in ivory towers in Westminster”.

Rishi Sunak and Matt Hancock previously worked alongside each other in Boris Johnson’s Cabinet (Aaron Chown/PA)

But the prime minister took the opposite view on Sunday, telling The Sun he was “very disappointed” in the former health secretary because “MPs should be working hard for their constituents”.

Mr Sunak said: “I think politics is a noble profession, at its best – it can and should be – but it’s incumbent on politicians to earn people’s respect and trust.

“They do that by working hard for their constituents, as the vast majority of MPs do – that is why I was very disappointed with Matt’s decision.”

When asked whether he would be watching the programme, Mr Sunak told the newspaper: “I genuinely won’t have the time is the honest answer.”

Jeremy Corbyn accused Matt Hancock of taking part in a ‘personality parade’ (Yui Mok/PA) 

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who sits as an independent MP after having the whip removed by his party, also criticised Mr Hancock’s move.

Speaking at a cost-of-living protest on Saturday, Mr Corbyn told the PA news agency: “I think it’s complete nonsense that he goes on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

“He’s a member of Parliament, he’s got a constituency, he should be representing them, not himself on some sort of personality parade.”

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Daily Life Kyiv prepares for a winter without heat, water or power
Basilica of San Marco On St. Mark's Square Faces Flooding In Venice 'How many more wake-up calls do world leaders actually need?': Day one at Cop27
Kosovo Serbs Ethnic Serbs rally in Kosovo after leaving jobs in protest over number plates
IACSunakPlace: UK
A file image of fireworks, after 17 people were hurt in a blast in Mexico (Masemarshal/Stockimo/Alamy/PA)

Seventeen hurt in fireworks blast at Day of the Dead celebration in Mexican town

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.229 s