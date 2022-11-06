Seventeen hurt in fireworks blast at Day of the Dead celebration in Mexican town

Seventeen hurt in fireworks blast at Day of the Dead celebration in Mexican town
A file image of fireworks, after 17 people were hurt in a blast in Mexico (Masemarshal/Stockimo/Alamy/PA)
Sun, 06 Nov, 2022 - 22:26
Associated Press reporters

A fireworks explosion at a Day of the Dead celebration in Mexico hurt 17 people, authorities said.

The blast occurred on Saturday in the township of Huejutla in Mexico’s Gulf coast region known as the Huasteca.

The Huejutla municipal government said residents of the village of Tehuetlan were celebrating the end of Xantolo, which is the Huasteca regional variant of the Day of the Dead.

Its celebrations last beyond the normal November 1-2 observance.

A pile of fireworks were set alight in the street and exploded, showering the surrounding crowd in sparks and explosions, the government said.

A video purporting to show the accident was shared on Twitter.

The township said two pregnant women and three children were among those hurt. One of the girls suffered second-degree burns.

Fireworks accidents are not uncommon in Mexico.

In September, one person died and 39 were injured when fireworks exploded during a festival just west of Mexico City.

More in this section

Basilica of San Marco On St. Mark's Square Faces Flooding In Venice 'How many more wake-up calls do world leaders actually need?': Day one at Cop27
Kosovo Serbs Ethnic Serbs rally in Kosovo after leaving jobs in protest over number plates
Tont Blair meets Paul Biya Cameroonian President Paul Biya marks 40 years in power by staying out of view
FireworksPlace: International
<p>People play a piano in a street during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine (Andrew Kravchenko/AP)</p>

Kyiv prepares for a winter without heat, water or power

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.207 s