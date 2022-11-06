'How many more wake-up calls do world leaders actually need?': Day one at Cop27

Representatives from all over the world came together in Egypt today to discuss how to tackle the climate crisis on day one of Cop27.

The conference is happening against a backdrop of extreme weather events and an ongoing energy crisis.

The theme for the conference is moving "further and faster" away from fossil fuels.

Micheál Martin is representing Ireland at the international conference accompanied by Climate Minister Eamon Ryan, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

At the summit, the Taoiseach will participate in a number of high-level events and roundtables, including on food security and on the sustainability of vulnerable communities.

He will join Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for a working breakfast on The Global Shield Against Climate Risks, a new initiative sponsored by the G7 and the V20 group of vulnerable countries aimed at scaling up the finance needed to protect against climate risks in poor countries.

Chadians pose for a photograph at the entrance of the Cop27 UN Climate Summit, Sunday, November 6, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Picture: AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty

On Tuesday afternoon Mr Martin will deliver Ireland’s national statement, setting out Ireland’s climate ambition, and the Government’s commitment to supporting vulnerable countries who, despite having contributed least to climate change, are bearing the brunt of its impact.

He will also have a number of bilateral meetings with fellow leaders in the margins.

Speaking ahead of the summit, the Taoiseach said: “Climate change is the single greatest challenge the world faces.

“Its effects are already being felt in more extreme weather events, and its consequences are fuelling conflict, global instability, competition for resources and abject human misery in some of the world’s poorest countries.

“Political leaders meeting at Cop27 have a special responsibility to urgently drive the transformation needed to secure the sustainable future of our planet and its people.

“It is very clear that some of the countries that contributed least to climate change are bearing the worst brunt of its impacts."

Opening remarks on day one

Protesters gather inside Schiphol Airport on November 5. The group are looking for a number of measures from the government to limit flights from Schiphol airport including limiting the number of flight movements to a maximum of 350,000 per year, thus halving the emissions of greenhouse gases, nitrogen oxides and carcinogens. Picture: Michel Porro/Getty Images

In an opening speech, the head of the UN’s panel of climate scientists highlighted the urgency of cutting greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to the effects of global warming.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to save our planet and our livelihoods,” said Hoesung Lee, chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The outgoing chair of the talks, Cop26 president Alok Sharma, said countries had made considerable progress at their last meeting in Glasgow.

“We kept 1.5 degrees alive,” Mr Sharma said, referring to the most ambitious goal of the Paris pact, to keep temperature increase since pre-industrial times under that threshold.

Yet now those efforts were being “buffeted by global headwinds”, he warned.

Municipal workers clean a street after the passage of Hurricane Lisa in Belize City, Belize, on November 5. Picture: Johan ORDONEZ / AFP via Getty Images

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s brutal and illegal war in Ukraine has precipitated multiple global crises, energy and food insecurity, inflationary pressures and spiralling debt,” said Mr Sharma.

“These crises have compounded existing climate vulnerabilities and the scarring effects of the pandemic.”

However even the most optimistic scenarios, assuming countries do everything they have pledged, put the world on course for 1.7C of warming, he warned.

“How many more wake-up calls do world leaders actually need?” he asked, citing recent devastating floods in Pakistan and Nigeria, and historic droughts in Europe, the United States and China.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi wrote on Twitter that Egypt, as host country, was seeking to move from the “pledges phase” to “concrete measures on the ground”.

Global Climate report

St Mark's Square was flooded by the high tide on November 6. Picture: Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images

In its annual state of the climate report, the United Nations’ weather agency said that sea level rise in the past decade was double what it was in the 1990s and since January 2020 has jumped at an even higher rate.

The past eight years have been the warmest on record, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said.

“The melting (of ice) game we have lost and also the sea level rate,” WMO chief Petteri Taalas said. “There are no positive indicators so far.” The only reason the globe had not broken annual temperature records in the past few years was a rare three-year La Nina weather phenomenon, he said.

Hundreds of climate activists occupied the main hall of Schipol Airport for a few hours, while other activists outside blocked private jets. During a disrupted mass action organized by Greenpeace Netherlands and Extinction Rebellion, to demand a climate plan for the airport. Picture: Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The data on sea level and average temperatures are nothing compared to how climate change has hit people in extreme weather.

The report highlights the summer’s flood in Pakistan that killed more than 1,700 people and displaced 7.9 million, a crippling four-year drought in East Africa that has more than 18 million hungry, the Yangtze River drying to its lowest level in August, and record heat-waves broiling people in Europe and China.

Ice, both Greenland’s ice sheet and the world’s glaciers, are shrinking precipitously, the report said. For the 26th year in a row, Greenland lost ice when all types of ice are included.

The volume of glacier snow in Switzerland dropped by more than one-third from 2001 to 2022, the report said.

Protests

Climate activists gathered at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport to protest against environmental pollution on November 5 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Picture: Selman Aksünger/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Rights groups criticised Egypt on Sunday for restricting protests and stepping up surveillance during the summit.

New York-based Human Rights Watch, citing Egyptian media, said authorities had also arrested dozens of people for calling for protests.

“It is becoming clear that Egypt’s government has no intention of easing its abusive security measures and allowing for free speech and assembly,” Adam Coogle, the group’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement.

Human Rights Watch said it had joined about 1,400 groups from around the world urging Egypt to lift the restrictions on civil society groups.

Alaa Abdel-Fattah, a prominent imprisoned pro-democracy activist from Egypt, escalated his hunger strike on Sunday in the first day of the Cop27, according to his family.

Mr Abdel-Fattah’s aunt, award-winning novelist Ahdaf Soueif, said he went into a “full hunger strike”, and stopped drinking water at 10am local time.

Concerned that he could die without water, she was calling for authorities to release him in response to local and international calls.