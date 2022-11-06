Small passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria

Small passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria
Rescuers near the tail fin of a crashed aircraft on the shores of Lake Victoria in Bukoba, western Tanzania (AYO TV via AP)
Sun, 06 Nov, 2022 - 10:07
Associated Press Reporter

A small passenger plane has crashed into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania.

Local authorities said 26 of the 43 people on board the Precision Air flight from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam had been rescued and taken to hospital after the plane crashed on approach to Bukoba Airport.

Precision Air is a Tanzanian airline company.

News reports showed photos of the plane mostly submerged in the lake.

Rescuers in boats on Lake Victoria in Bukoba, western Tanzania (AYO TV via AP)

“We have managed to save quite a number of people,” Kagera province police commander William Mwampaghale told journalists.

“When the aircraft was about 100 metres (328ft) midair, it encountered problems and bad weather. It was raining and the plane plunged into the water. Everything is under control,” he said.

Mr Mwampaghale said rescue efforts were continuing

More in this section

COP27 Climate Summit World in crisis provides grim backdrop for Cop27 UN climate talks in Egypt
Beijing Marathon returns but China sticks to ‘zero-Covid’ Beijing Marathon returns but China sticks to ‘zero-Covid’
Dubai Bike Ride Tens of thousands of cyclists ride on skyscraper-lined superhighway in Dubai
planePlace: International
The SOS Humanity 1 rescue ship run by the German organisation SOS Humanitarian, is seen at sea off the shores of Sicily, near Aci Reale, southern Italy (Salvatore Cavalli/AP)

Italy stops 35 migrants from getting off rescue ship in port

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.245 s